LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Confidential voting determines "rights from wrongs"
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Confidential voting determines "rights from wrongs"

Elections are important, especially Presidential ones, so properly registered voters can vote! There may be questions because of the substantial differences between “what is right and what is wrong.” Some are:

Is it right or wrong to increase “federal funding,” your tax dollars, to any organization who may believe an unborn baby is not a living “human being?”

Is it right or wrong to “codify Roe v. Wade and prevent states from protecting mothers and babies from abortions?”

Lastly, is it right or wrong to “repeal the Hyde Amendment and force all Americans to pay for abortions?”

As a U.S. citizen “the right to vote” is one of the rights we have under our Constitution and no one should know how you voted, unless you choose to tell them, is this not correct?

Edward Beatty, North Judson

