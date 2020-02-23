LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Constitution must be protected

In my 81 years, I have never seen a more important documentary than "A More or Less Perfect Union." Walter Williams recommends watching the 3-part series. The first part is about how close America came near to losing the status as a unified nation after winning the Revolution — the Articles of Confederation failed to provide one.

A meeting in Philadelphia of men with vision from the states labored behind closed doors to decide how can we be free, protected from government and yet unified. They presented their resultant document, the U.S. Constitution, to each state. This was not mandated but would only become the law of the land if the full majority of states ratified it. It was approved and decreed to be the form of centralized government.

Mind you that the Constitution basically is the framework of governing. A strong feeling of concern for individual freedom, rights and rule of law led to the addition of the Bill of Rights. This is our guarantee of true individual rights and our control of the governing.

However, I am scared of the comments made by some that should be a warning to us all. There is a growing number of voices saying these words were written by dead men and we need a "Living Constitution" to replace it.