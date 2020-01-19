{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Letters to the editor stock

Concerning the story "Streaming story time." The "news" of reading aloud to children is as old as books themselves. My mother read aloud to me, my wife and I read to our children, they read to the grandchildren, etc. Does anyone remember bedtime stories, finding Waldo, or Dr. Seuss? "Green eggs and ham?" Any parent with half a brain reinforced what schools did by helping the child through oral reading at home. It's delightful, responsible, effective parenting, as well as great education!

The "news" is: 1) now the "State," by way of expensive professional direction is trying to do this amid media hype and hoopla, and 2) the streaming of stories electronically is a wonderful addition to the three to nine hours of screen time that an average American child endures every day. Parents, continue reading aloud to your children; leave it not to Uncle Sam.

Jon Huisman, Wheatfield

