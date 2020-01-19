Concerning the story "Streaming story time." The "news" of reading aloud to children is as old as books themselves. My mother read aloud to me, my wife and I read to our children, they read to the grandchildren, etc. Does anyone remember bedtime stories, finding Waldo, or Dr. Seuss? "Green eggs and ham?" Any parent with half a brain reinforced what schools did by helping the child through oral reading at home. It's delightful, responsible, effective parenting, as well as great education!
The "news" is: 1) now the "State," by way of expensive professional direction is trying to do this amid media hype and hoopla, and 2) the streaming of stories electronically is a wonderful addition to the three to nine hours of screen time that an average American child endures every day. Parents, continue reading aloud to your children; leave it not to Uncle Sam.
Jon Huisman, Wheatfield