Trump's daughter works at the White House, her husband works at the White House, Rudy's son works at the White House, Barr's daughter works at the Treasury Department, Barr's son works at the White House. Trump's sons do foreign business, Trump's daughter is getting Chinese patents and Saudi grants ... and they talk about Biden's son?