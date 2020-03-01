LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democratic party is the party of infanticide

This is inconceivable. Democratic senators recently blocked passage of a bill that would have required medical care for a baby born alive after a botched abortion. Forty-four Democratic senators filibustered against proceeding on bringing the bill up for a vote, in effect killing it. This is another reason to vote strictly Republican in 2020. The Democratic Party is, in addition to being the party of socialism, increased taxes, anti-free speech, anti-Second Amendment and anti-religious freedom, now also the party of infanticide.
Don’t be tricked into ascribing to the fallacy of voting for individuals instead of party. Regardless of what politicians say on the stump, when it comes down to it, they will be pressured to toe the party line and that line for 2020 Democrats is the antithesis of traditional American values.
Gary Ziolkowski, Crown Point