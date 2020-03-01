LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democratic party is the party of infanticide

This is inconceivable. Democratic senators recently blocked passage of a bill that would have required medical care for a baby born alive after a botched abortion. Forty-four Democratic senators filibustered against proceeding on bringing the bill up for a vote, in effect killing it. This is another reason to vote strictly Republican in 2020. The Democratic Party is, in addition to being the party of socialism, increased taxes, anti-free speech, anti-Second Amendment and anti-religious freedom, now also the party of infanticide.