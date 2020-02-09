LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democratic Party may be officially dead

President Trump chose a group of amazing Americans, including a 100-year old member of the Tuskegee Airmen and his great grandson, to attend Tuesday's State of the Union as his guests. An Army sergeant reunited with his wife and two young children, a lovely 10-year old girl from the inner city who will attend a charter school thanks to the president, the grieving parents whose daughter was kidnapped and murdered in Syria by the evil ISIS leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, and several others whose inspiring stories of courage contributed to this memorable event. They are America's best.

Imagine the thrill and pride each of these remarkable people felt at being honored and recognized at this ceremony; the fact that their names and stories were officially recorded in the text of the President's speech was, I'm sure, a humbling and profoundly emotional experience that has transformed their lives.

How, then, do we make sense of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who, at the end of Trump's speech and in full view of the cameras, stood and methodically ripped her copy of the speech to shreds? There, for all the world to see, was the true face of the new, revolutionary Democratic Party, a face twisted by hatred and rage, not only for the president, but for conservatives and their values as well.