LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democratic socialism will never work

Democratic socialists like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are becoming very popular with voters lately. People like the idea of government overseeing every aspect of their lives to make sure that they are being taken care of.

They want to reject the old idea that government's purpose is to provide protections to private citizens so that those citizens can make their own decisions as to doing everything from traveling to buying insurance, property, taking care of their health and on and on. The reason for this is that government has become corrupt. Lobbyists use money and backroom deals to influence politicians. The oversight departments of government like the FDA and VA have become either self-serving or have sold out to the very entities they are supposed to be regulating. The real answer is to have a massive house cleaning of our federal government.