The Democrat impeachment is so ridiculous Nancy Pelosi is afraid to send it to the Senate where rightfully so it will probably be voted on and dismissed immediately. What she really is afraid of is the Republican calling witnesses such as Joe and Hunter Biden — after all if there ever was any collusion it was in the Biden family and the plush no-work job Joe got for his son.
The Democrats have no agenda to run on for 2020. So they are going to waste millions on ridiculous attempts to make Donald Trump look bad. They have failed in every aspect with no evidence and in no way can they beat Trump in 2020. Not even Bloomberg has a chance against Donald Trump.
Hey Democrats, stop wasting our money!
Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton