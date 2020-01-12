On behalf of the citizens of NWI, I would like to thank Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin for looking out for our welfare. Recently he cited a current Chicago Tribune article about an apparent cover up by ArcelorMittal concerning illegal discharging into Lake Michigan.
I commend the senator from Illinois for bringing this to light — and what its affect is on the environment and drinking water. Apparently our Indiana Sens. Young and Braun aren’t aware that we are part of the state. Or more likely they are just too busy trying to keep up defending the incompetence of the current occupant of the White House, who shows no concern about the country’s future health and environment.
Joe Rogalski, Crown Point