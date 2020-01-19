First responders need to know the truth about their benefits. With the recent shooting and injuries of two Gary city police officers, first responders need to know what would happen to them if they become injured both on and off the job! Too many first responders believe that they will be taken care of by their departments or the company they work for. The truth is, you are just an employee doing a job that most citizens would never want to do. You have to deal with individuals who are physically and mentally sick. You have to deal with individuals who are drunk, high or angry that they have to interact with you. Most of you have to work rotating shifts and miss out on family commitments, all for pay and benefits that most people would consider insufficient for the risks that you take.
When push comes to shove, you are expected to take a bullet, except that you might contract a disease like hepatitis or bring some other communicable disease home to your love ones. If this happens you are expected to understand that, it's just part of the job that you signed up for! But really, is it? No where have I found an oath that is taken by a first responders that says, I will give up my life, my ability to take care of myself and or the ability to take care of my family for politicians who would rather spend funds on vehicles, helicopters and boats that they can put their name on. For politicians who would rather spend tens of thousands of your tax dollars on lawyers to fight first responders who are just asking for the ability to take care of themselves and their families.
Next time you have a positive interaction with a first responder, please remember what this person is giving up to assist you in your time of need and remember those politicians who make it harder for them to do so!
Thomas Ostrowski, Crown Point