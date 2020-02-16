LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Fixing a central Lake County road

Why does it take so long to create and finish a transportation project in NWI? I know it needs to be properly planned, financed, etc. However, some of these projects need to be moving forward at a slightly quicker pace than that of a sloth.

There is a project in central Lake County that needs immediate attention. This project is modernizing 109th Avenue/Porter County Road 100 South from Ind. 53/Broadway to Ind. 2.

As people who drive the road daily can attest, this road is a speed-filled death trap. The section from Broadway to Randolph Street in Winfield is around 6.5 miles and is projected to cost $28 million to modernize. Almost $4 million a mile. Why?

Land acquisition costs can't be that much. I read there will be at least two roundabouts along here. Sure, there is the supposed safety factor due to the lower speed, but putting these on 109th will only exacerbate an already congested roadway.

In my opinion from 30-plus years of professional driving, what really needs to happen to 109th Avenue is a totally new four-lane roadway with a center left turning lane. How do we pay for it? Either by taking it out of the TIF monies and/or tax breaks that are given to developers or possibly create a surcharge to the home builders/developers that want to build along the road.