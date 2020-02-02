LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gary was once a great American city

There is not a single town or city in Indiana that could match up with the city of Gary in the heydays that I remember, between 1940 to the mid-60s. Gary had a great downtown, two architecturally beautiful movie theaters in the Palace and State theaters, a soapbox derby in Glen Park, excellent schools and parks like Jackson Park, which was flooded every winter for ice skating. Also, don’t forget one of the greatest beaches in the country, Miller, which I rode to on a bicycle many times from a home near Holy Angels Church. I consider myself fortunate to have grown up in one of the greatest American cities there ever was.