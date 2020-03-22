LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Give bailouts to people who actually need them

With all of the bailouts being considered, I urge Rep. Visclosky, Sen. Young and Sen. Braun to consider workers and those who are dedicated to helping people. Around the country, local YMCAs are facing massive financial problems. This would become infinitely worse if summer programs are canceled. The YMCA is the largest provider of summer programs for all ages of children. This includes day camps as well as sleepover camps. They and their employees are hurting now. Without them, a huge swath of the population will not have access to community and summer programs.