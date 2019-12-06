We at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Merrillville are thankful for our new administrator, Fr. Michael Bucko, and his family for serving our parish.
Fr. Michael makes the “Energizer Bunny” look like it's moving in slow motion! Fr. Michael is spreading the gospel more by living it than by preaching it.
Our Eparchial Bishop Milan Lach, SJ really has a great sense of knowing what a parish needs to bring our Eastern Catholic faith to its apex.
The word Eucharist means Thanksgiving; we at St. Mike’s are grateful Fr. Michael brings us Thanksgiving every Sunday.
James Pazak, Crown Point