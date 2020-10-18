LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Go deeper than presidential candidates personalities

Unfortunately, campaigning for this fall's election seems to be focused on the personalities of the presidential candidates, neither of whom appears to be well suited to the task.
We need to look deeper and look ahead. The parties of these candidates have different approaches to the many and varied issues confronting our republic, which we would be well advised to consider. One basic question is this: Do you want to direct your own life, or do you want government to do it for you?
Michael Yohe, Valparaiso
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!