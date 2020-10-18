 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Go deeper than presidential candidates personalities
Unfortunately, campaigning for this fall's election seems to be focused on the personalities of the presidential candidates, neither of whom appears to be well suited to the task.

We need to look deeper and look ahead. The parties of these candidates have different approaches to the many and varied issues confronting our republic, which we would be well advised to consider. One basic question is this: Do you want to direct your own life, or do you want government to do it for you?

Michael Yohe, Valparaiso

