LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Grateful for an act of kindness

I recently experienced the most unexpected act of kindness in Target. I went to pick up a few essential items as things began to rapidly get worse due to COVID-19. I was waiting in the checkout line and started up a conversation with a woman behind me. Her cart was filled with diapers, toys, cupcake cups and cake mix. I asked her how she was doing and she said she was excited to be going home and bake confetti cupcakes and play with her children with the new toys she was buying for them.

Then she asked me how things were going. I told her I was currently unemployed due to the coronavirus and approaching that age where I need to just stay inside. The cashier then told me my bill total and the woman I was talking to thrust her credit card at the cashier, offering to pay for my items. I was in utter shock.

I told her no, I can pay for them. After going back and forth she paid half of my bill. I started to feel overwhelmed and wept. She said her name was Samantha. In a world so full of doom and gloom, there comes a ray of hope. So Samantha, wherever you are, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your act of kindness is a lesson to us all.

