LETTER TO THE EDITOR: HB 1414 not a wise choice
House Bill 1414 is not a wise choice for Indiana’s economic future. NIPSCO has determined in order to save customers $4 billion they must close their coal-burning plants in Michigan City and Wheatfield in the next 8 years.

HB 1414 is not a wise choice for Hoosiers as living beings. Coal mining and combustion contributes to detrimental health impacts. Making utilities unnecessarily go before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to seek permission to shutdown a plant compromises our health and well-being.

HB 1414 is not good for our environment. Coal burning plants contaminate our air and pollute our water. The town of Pines is a tragic example.

We must protect workers and communities impacted by the transition off of coal, but this is not the way! Contact your state senator and ask them to vote no on this bill to lower utility costs and to safeguard our quality of life.

Nancy Moldenhauer, Michigan City

