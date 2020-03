To the Portage resident who wrote on the Valpo roundabouts and suggesting a driver education class to learn how to drive in a roundabout:

Excel Driving Instruction did in fact offer a 30 minute in-car "How to drive a Roundabout" when roundabouts were first introduced in Valpo.

The city also offers a brochure on how to navigate them. You can find it at ci.valpariso.in.us/DocumentCenter/View/7064/RoundaboutTrifold-Brochure.

Carol Richardson, Valparaiso