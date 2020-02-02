LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Immunization remains key global defense

The recent emergence of the novel coronavirus demonstrates the dangers that are continually posed on a global scale by contagious diseases. Fortunately, more common contagious diseases around the world, such as measles and influenza, are better contained. One reason for this is that vaccination against these diseases has proven effective, not merely nationally but also globally.

One of the leading tools for enabling worldwide vaccination is the Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunization (GAVI), a public-private partnership that supports vaccination programs and improvement in primary health care in the developing world. It also encourages developing countries to invest their own resources, which has led to 15 countries becoming fully self-supporting. The U.K. Department of International Development reports that more than 700 million lives have been saved since 2000.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yet more work needs to be done. Nearly 10% of children worldwide do not receive any vaccinations, and some others do not receive the full course.

As long as communicable diseases remain a global threat to public health, immunization remains a key global defense. The United States along with other worldwide donors must commit strong pledges for GAVI at the next replenishment conference in June 2020.

Oscar Lanzi, Chicago