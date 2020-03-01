LETTER TO THE EDITOR: James Comey gave the 2016 election to Donald Trump

The biggest con job in American history is that the Russians were responsible for Donald Trump being elected. James Comey single-handedly gave the election to Donald Trump with his Clinton email investigation. He was told the investigation was inappropriate, and in the end, it revealed nothing of significance. In the meantime, he stayed silent on the investigation of Trump’s dealings with Russia that was ongoing with the Clinton investigation. He should have been removed from his position and charged with a crime.
Have you noticed that every time somebody attacks Comey people instantly come to his defense? It's amazing how many times Trump continues to participate in the con by frequently attacking Comey even though he was responsible for him getting elected. Can anybody name a single thing the Russians did for Trump that was of the same magnitude as the Comey investigation of Clinton?
Bob Rusbasan, Dyer