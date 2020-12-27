LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Jury trial rights are being threatened

We need to have a serious conversation in our country about the federal courts’ penchant for routinely granting summary judgments in favor of corporations and government agencies in cases brought by citizens of our country for their legal redresses against wrongdoing.

For clarification, “summary judgment” is a procedure that corporations and government agencies utilize in order to convince federal judges to throw out peoples’ cases so that a person doesn’t have an opportunity to present his/her case to a jury.

Federal judges across the country are passing out favorable summary judgment rulings to corporations and government agencies as if they were giving candy to a baby.

The federal constitution is the supreme law of the land and the Seventh Amendment explicitly states “In suits at common law, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise reexamined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of common law.”

Somewhere along the way lawyers and judges decided to put roadblocks in place to prevent people from getting their cases to a jury via the use of a summary judgment motion notwithstanding that the “right” to a jury trial “shall be preserved” by virtue of the Seventh Amendment to the United States Constitution.