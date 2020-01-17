After speaking with the Gary and Lake County health departments, I’ve found out neither has Naloxone (the opioid reversal drug, also known as Narcan). In addition, they don’t know where to send me to get any. I reached out to the state and they sent me a database of Naloxone distributors. The few I contacted no longer provide them, yet I’m pretty sure we still have an opioid epidemic occurring before our eyes.
I am disgusted and appalled at the lack of this service. I’m upset at the lack of education the health department and service providers in our area have. I’m pretty sure at the very least we all know one person who has died of an opioid overdose. We’ve got to do better. Even small rural towns in Indiana have low-barrier access to Naloxone — I thought Lake County was more advanced than this?
Kristen Martin, Gary