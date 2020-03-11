LETTER TO THE EDITOR: McConnell blocking Democratic efforts

Concerning Anwara Marsh's Feb. 23 guest commentary "Petulant theatrics aren't fooling anyone," I agree the Democrats have been fighting a "personality." They are obviously clueless in this regard. However, I also believe Democrats have been unable to get legislation passed in the Senate because House bills (400 at last count?) languish on Sen. Mitch McConnell's desk.

As far as wasting time and money on impeachment, our country must think and act for the long term. We hold additional standards other than "criminal." Try "unethical" and "immoral" on for size. Last, please look up the definition of reprobate and narcissist before throwing those words about. Rep. Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hardly fit the terms.