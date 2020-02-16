LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pelosi acted like a spoiled kid

I was taken aback by the antics of the Speaker of the House before, during and after the State of the Union address.
Her lack of respect for the office of the President; as well as her lack of respect for the office of "Speaker of the House," needs to be questioned.
Being the second person in the line of succession to the presidency should not act like a spoiled 2-year-old.
Our legislators in Washington, D.C. need to represent "we the people" instead of their egos.
James Pazak, Crown Point
