So Nancy Pelosi thinks that impeaching a president with no bipartisan support and lack of public support is a good thing? It's hard to believe that the Speaker of the House got hoorah'ed by four rookie representatives into committing political suicide for the Democratic Party.
You think the Democratic Party is crazy now? Wait until their convention in Milwaukee and watch the fireworks when the "Old Guard" makes their last stand against the radical Progressive wing! The violence in the streets of Milwaukee will bring memories of the Chicago 1968 Convention.
My prediction?
There will be an Old Guard Democrat candidate and an Independent Progressive running against President Trump — splitting the Democratic vote and making a nightmarish Dukakis-style defeat for the Left. The Democratic Party of JFK is finished — and the remaining sane members will move over to the Republican Party.
Michael Hauska, Crown Point