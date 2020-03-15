LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Politicization of coronavirus is shameful

The politicization of the coronavirus pandemic by the Democratic candidates is shameful and dangerous. Of course there are going to be problems with reacting to the sudden emergence of an unknown pathogen on a worldwide scale, but the response by the CDC and the Trump administration has been as swift and effective as anyone could expect. It’s easy for the Democrats to play the blame game and say what they would have done or could have done, when they aren’t actually doing anything. No matter what the CDC and the administration does, the candidates will find fault and criticize for political gain. They demonstrate their obsession with gaining power at the expense of national unity and public safety.