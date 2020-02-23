LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Presidential debates are a farce

The presidential debates are a farce. All the candidates just tell us about the other candidates flaws and not what their plan is should they get into office. Not one of the candidates has told us how they would accomplish an objective. These debates should give the people an idea on what to expect from these candidates. These debates need to be run differently.

One, if it is not your turn to talk and you do then you lose your turn. Two, the candidate is there to tell the people how they would run the country and not talk about the other candidates forum. If you talk about the others you lose your time.

Better yet, have only one candidate on stage at a time and the others in sound proof booths and only come on stage when it is their time to talk. I want to hear your plan on running the country, not what's wrong with the other candidates. This is for all parties, not just one party.

Richard Plys, Crown Point