LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Roundabout education needed
Seeing the high crash rate in Valparaiso roundabouts calls for driver education. Why not have a short class at a local YMCA or a library and online to be administered by law enforcement. It could save a life.

Terry McEwan, Portage

