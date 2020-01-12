I can't believe what I'm reading on page 1 of the Times for Jan 9: "Put God motto in schools". Seems that our illustrious state legislature, led by Mr. Kruse, a Republican, declares that every classroom in every public school must have a sign (with letters no less than 4 inches high, mind you) reading: "In God We Trust." This, I presume, is the Republican answer to all educational problems. It will fix low test scores, poor discipline, unequal educational opportunities, the vaping epidemic, etc., etc. Were none of these guys in Indy for the November Red for Education march? What we need is less time on religious pandering and more on funding the schools. Perhaps Mr. Kruse should reacquaint himself with the fact that in the First Amendment freedom of religion also means freedom FROM religion. Or perhaps he should resign from the state legislature and become a minister.
John Szot, Merrillville