LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Scoville Brothers makes great sauces

We enjoyed Nick Kindelspergeer's article in the March 18 edition entitled "Burning Questions." Unfortunately, the article covered only large company product, while ignoring outstanding, locally produced sauces.

Scoville Brothers, a rapidly growing company located in Kouts, produces an array of hot sauces that satisfy differing palates for both heat and flavor. The products are available in all Strack & Van Til stores and other grocery stores, as well as numerous restaurants, bars and retail outlets in Northwest Indiana. They can also be purchased online at scovillebrothers.com.

A recent agreement with the internationally famous actor and comedian, T. J. Miller, has Scoville Brothers supplying hot sauce for audiences during Miller's extended international tour of major cities throughout the USA, Canada, and Europe.

Delbert Lins, Crown Point

