If you don't want to follow the recycling direction, for the sake of humanity, stop ruining it for those that do.
There is a sign saying "NO PLASTIC BAGS" on the front of the co-mingled bin behind the Merrillville Administrative complex. Yet again, I find plastic bags in the bin. Seriously — open your eyes and stop ruining it for those of us who actually care. They will take that bin away.
They did that at the Hobart site: a sign clearly visible stated "No Dumping," yet furniture and s--- added up, and they removed it.
Arrogance and self-serving laziness is ruining this country!
Greg Whelan, Hobart