I support family caregivers every day at work, but I never imagined I’d become one myself. At 72 years old, my dad can be forgetful. English is his second language, so he’s never quite sure why he needs another injection while at the doctor’s office, or what exactly he’s supposed to do with his medications.
Balancing my career as a caregiver and caring for my dad has been the biggest challenge I’ve faced — it brings constant stress and little sleep. Meal prepping, driving to doctor’s appointments and creating a schedule that revolves around my dad is exhausting.
I understand that not every caregiver has my background in healthcare. But support, like I offer with Caregiver Homes of Indiana, is available to family caregivers across the state. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and ask for help. For local resources, go to: http://www.nwi-ca.com.
Yvonne Quinones Reyes, Merrillville