LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you to Dr. Bruce Thomas

My wife and I moved to Indiana six years ago, along with my two failing knees. Or new neighbors steered us to Dr. Bruce Thoma at Lakeshore Bone and Joint. Thankfully I took their advice, as I also had a bad rotator cuff and torn bicep from 30 years of playing softball. Dr. Thoma turned out to be a talented and skilled surgeon, the finest of gentlemen, and quite the hockey fan! But then he went and retired in December, before he could fix my other knee. We wish you all the best and a blessed retirement. Thank you for your dedication to excellence.