LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The lopsidedness of criminal justice

Criminal justice, like a coin, has two sides: justice for the perpetrator and justice for the perpetrator's victims. In the case of victims like those of the recently pardoned "Junk Bond King," the victims' only justice is knowing that the person causing a loss of funds for retirement, college or other items is seeing that person suffer in prison. Recovering their losses is well nigh impossible. Yet, the "Junk Bond King" gets his sentence reduced. Doesn't this make justice a bit lopsided?