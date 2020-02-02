LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump defenders' incomprehensible argument

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
One of the more incomprehensible things the Republicans are saying arguing against Trump's conviction is that it would ignore the will of the 63 million people that voted for him in 2016, while at the same time they are ignoring the will of the 74 million people that voted against him.
Andy Pondo, Hammond