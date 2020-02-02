LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump defenders' incomprehensible argument
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump defenders' incomprehensible argument

One of the more incomprehensible things the Republicans are saying arguing against Trump's conviction is that it would ignore the will of the 63 million people that voted for him in 2016, while at the same time they are ignoring the will of the 74 million people that voted against him.

Andy Pondo, Hammond

