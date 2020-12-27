LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump doesn't deserve credit for tax cuts

I read Star Parker's guest commentary asserting that Donald Trump was a successful president. We let a lot of basic standards fall by the wayside during his tenure, but as I see it, there is only one question to ask when considering whether Donald Trump deserves credit for an accomplishment: Can he coherently explain what he did and why it worked without lying?
This is the absolute baseline that we always use to give credit to a person, we just aren't used to talking about it, because so few people are as uninformed and dishonest as the president.
Let's assess just one example. Ms. Parker states that Mr. Trump was good for the economic interests of minorities due to tax cuts and deregulation. I would dispute that claim, but without even getting to that, does Trump deserve credit for the tax cuts?
The only major legislation passed while Republicans controlled the House and Senate were their tax cuts at the end of 2017. It was spearheaded by Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell, and the White House offered little input or comment. Trump lied about it for months calling it a middle class tax cut, even though it largely consisted of cuts for the wealthy. When he was asked what the plan would do, he claimed, "This is going to bring money in. As an example, we think $4 trillion is going to be flowing back into the country ... That’s money that’s overseas that’s stuck there for years and years."
Not only was he wrong about that, it is apparent reading his statement that he didn't have any comprehension of the topic. The money was stuck? How? Where? How would it return specifically? Considered together, he deserves no credit for the cuts.
As we try to repair the national psyche Trump has so grievously injured, I invite others to reapply the same standards for him as they do for their neighbors, co-workers, and loved ones.
You get credit for doing a thing only if you can truthfully and coherently state what you did and why it worked.
Nicholas Garcia, Schererville