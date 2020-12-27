LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump doesn't deserve credit for tax cuts

I read Star Parker's guest commentary asserting that Donald Trump was a successful president. We let a lot of basic standards fall by the wayside during his tenure, but as I see it, there is only one question to ask when considering whether Donald Trump deserves credit for an accomplishment: Can he coherently explain what he did and why it worked without lying?

This is the absolute baseline that we always use to give credit to a person, we just aren't used to talking about it, because so few people are as uninformed and dishonest as the president.

Let's assess just one example. Ms. Parker states that Mr. Trump was good for the economic interests of minorities due to tax cuts and deregulation. I would dispute that claim, but without even getting to that, does Trump deserve credit for the tax cuts?