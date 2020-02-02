LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump is dismantling corruption

This is truly remarkable. Never in the history of this country has a sitting President had to endure such a relentless and malicious attack based on lies, smears and unproven innuendos. Never has there been such a coordinated effort between the establishment of both parties, the mainstream press and un-elected, elitist bureaucrats to subvert the will of the people in a fair election.
Despite all this, Donald Trump keeps achieving success after success, while every slur against him falls apart and backfires on the perpetrators. Like the Russian collusion slander, the impeachment hoax has shined the light on these nefarious schemes.
The truth is that Trump is dismantling the corruption of the political class and exposing their cozy relationship with a dishonest press. It’s about time.
Gary Ziolkowski, Crown Point