LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump is incapable of governing America

Donald Trump is incapable of governing America. He governs by threat and blame and insult. The president demonstrates neither the humanity nor the leadership necessary to work for the common good! My argument becomes only stronger when the needful population does not "look like him or think like him." Can workers and small business rely on this man when they need federal leadership to win their fight for medical and financial security? He has stolen the Republican Party and recreated the federal government in his image! Donald Trump will not tell the truth if it makes him look bad. Why then should we believe that he can be successful with the COVID-19 crisis?