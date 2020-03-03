LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump's logic on supreme court justices

×
Donald Trump says Supreme Court justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor should recuse themselves for bias in any cases related to him. Following that logic, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh need to recuse themselves, also, since they are his appointments.
Andrew Pondo, Hammond