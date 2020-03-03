LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump's logic on supreme court justices

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trump's logic on supreme court justices

On the snowy, icy morning of Ash Wednesday, I had to drive to Porter Regional Hospital at 7:30 a.m. as I was in a lot of pain. I was seen immediately. They were so marvelous and caring. I would like to thank the doctor, nurses and every staff member I came in contact with. The MRI with contrast was concerning to me, but I was put at ease with their reassurance and kindness.

By comparison, I waited 10 hours in another ER, when I had a transient ischemic attack one year ago with absolutely no one in that ER or hospital to care.

Judy Berrios, Hobart

