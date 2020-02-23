LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Utility regulatory bill is unnecessary

Respectfully opposing HB 1414, the utility regulatory bill making it more difficult to retire coal plants in the state, I urge Sen. Rick Niemeyer to oppose HB 1414.

There currently exists a process with federal and regional oversight ensuring Indiana's electricity will be reliable and that utilities are transitioning responsibly.

In view of existing legal process, HB 1414 is unnecessary. There is no public policy need for HB 1414, the essential test of passing state legislation.

Given the effects of carbon dioxide and other gaseous emissions in the atmosphere, coal plants need to be retired now to be a local, regional, national and global contributor to solving the climate change crisis.

We owe it to future generations to mitigate the effects of climate change urgently — not to delay the retirement of carbon emission coal-fired electricity generation plants with their negative atmospheric effects. I respectfully request your assistance in defeating HB 1414.

Robert Castagna, St. John