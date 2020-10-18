LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Welcoming a Calumet National Heritage Area

During a forum on Oct. 5, the three candidates for Indiana's 1st Congressional District expressed support for the designation of a Calumet National Heritage Area, citing its bipartisan appeal and the natural and cultural significance of the Region. These endorsements are welcome news to collaborators in a years-long process to establish a Calumet National Heritage Area (NHA).
The Calumet Heritage Partnership, Field Museum and Calumet Collaborative have been leading the Calumet NHA effort, working with an array of partners and organizations across the Region. We urge Indiana’s next representative of the 1st District to swiftly introduce legislation to designate the state’s first NHA.
The bi-state Calumet Region frames the southern end of Lake Michigan, stretching from the Pullman National Monument to the Indiana Dunes National Park. Home to more than 1.5 million people, it represents a crossroads of commerce and nature, where storied heavy industry stands alongside rare and significant natural and cultural areas. Congressional designation of the Calumet NHA will:
• Brand the entire region as nationally significant and attract newfound recognition.
• Amplify and diversify tourism and recreation, bringing big economic results with small investment.
• Celebrate and protect the Calumet’s rich cultural and natural assets while featuring the stories of local people and places.
The Calumet is poised for NHA designation thanks to the work of many partners who made the case for it in a feasibility study approved by the National Park Service in 2018. Indiana’s 1st Congressional District can make it a reality.
Great things are already happening. Decades of environmental conservation have connected people and nature through stewardship and groundbreaking regional trails across the state line. Beginning in 2019, 18 regional partners developed a series of exhibitions, Calumet Voices, National Stories, that showcase the history and value of the landscape, completing its tour at the Field Museum in 2022. And the 21st Annual Calumet Heritage Conference is underway this week.
Residents of the Calumet can support the NHA effort by staying involved in events and opportunities, visiting the Calumet Voices, National Stories exhibitions and enjoying nationally significant nature outside their front doors.
