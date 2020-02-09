LETTER TO THE EDITOR: When did disagreement become disloyalty?

It seems that the words “civil discourse” are rapidly devolving into an oxymoron. I have never seen so many people treat a difference of opinion with such disdain, belittling, demeaning remarks and even name-calling. President Trump’s penchant for labeling someone who disagrees with him a traitor on national television seems contagious. When did disagreement become disloyalty?

It seems fashionable in some circles to denigrate or demonize anyone who has the temerity to disagree with him. The least suggestion that Trump has done something wrong seems tantamount to lèse-majesté, requiring a defensive barrage to show how insignificant and uninformed such criticism is. One wonders: If it is so insignificant, why does it provoke such a rabid response?