LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Where do Region candidates stand on immigration?

During the 2016 election one of the major campaign issues was immigration and border security. As the primary election nears wouldn't you like to know how those seeking Indiana's 1st Congressional District stand on this issue?

At this point in the primary campaign only three of the candidates looking to fill Pete Visclosky's seat have a detailed written position on immigration. I've heard none of the candidates speak on how they plan on dealing with the southern border, or with millions of undocumented immigrants currently in our country. We've had 20 years of record numbers of legal immigrants allowed into our country, numbers like we haven't seen in 100 years. How many are enough? Do we need to reduce those numbers to the immigration level before the 1965 Immigration and Nationality act?

It is important to know who we elect to represent us in Washington. As of right now most of the candidates have ignored my request seeking their position on immigration. If these candidates won't inform us on this very important issue then we should vote for those who will.

Greg Serbon, Crown Point