LETTER TO THE EDITOR: WJOB needs to fire Verlie Suggs

As a sometime listener of WJOB radio, I'm shocked by the insensitive commentary of "personality" Verlie Suggs, as reported Wednesday in The Times' page A1 story. First, she publicly impugned congressional candidate Mara Candelaria Reardon's groping charges against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. Then, she went on, ad nauseam, about "that's just her opinion" and "I do have the right to feel the way I do." Yes, you do. But as a listener of WJOB, I also have my right to be heard. So to the station management at WJOB: fire Verlie Suggs.