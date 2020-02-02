LETTER TO THE EDITOR: World should ban all nuclear weapons

The world should ban all nuclear weapons — we have seen the devastation from Thee Mile Island, Chernobyl, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Nuclear weapons are expensive to produce, store and dispose of, and we, as a nation of world power and peace, should start disarming and reforming our weapons. We have conventional weapons that can create a lot of damage. We should set the example for world peace. This would stop other nations from obtaining the need for these weapons also.