LETTER TO THE EDITOR: World should ban all nuclear weapons

The world should ban all nuclear weapons — we have seen the devastation from Thee Mile Island, Chernobyl, Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Nuclear weapons are expensive to produce, store and dispose of, and we, as a nation of world power and peace, should start disarming and reforming our weapons. We have conventional weapons that can create a lot of damage. We should set the example for world peace. This would stop other nations from obtaining the need for these weapons also.
If nuclear weapons were used, other areas besides the target will have long-lasting nuclear waste, which would contaminate our water, animals air and environment for hundreds of years. We should all strive to combat pollution, global warming and other future problems to make this world a better place for future generations. Mankind rules the world. Let's do it right and strive to make it a better place for all. I am a concerned Vietnam vet.
Fred Mikler, Munster