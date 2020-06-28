LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:10 Commandments observance would solve nation's strife

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

10 Commandments

observance would

solve nation's strife

Don't we know what the 10 Commandments mean, or do we care? Many or most of our problems would be solved in our communities. Think about that.

Not killing people, not destroying other's property, not taking things that do no belong to us. Would help a lot!

Abortion is at the crux of where we all begin. We all started as a very small cell and all we had to do was grow until birth. If we stop killing our young, even before birth, that is a wonderful start.

Don't kill. Don't steal. Don't destroy other's property.

Laura Kadelak, Merrillville

