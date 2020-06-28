LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:10 Commandments observance would solve nation's strife
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:10 Commandments observance would solve nation's strife

10 Commandments

observance would

solve nation's strife

Don't we know what the 10 Commandments mean, or do we care? Many or most of our problems would be solved in our communities. Think about that.

Not killing people, not destroying other's property, not taking things that do no belong to us. Would help a lot!

Abortion is at the crux of where we all begin. We all started as a very small cell and all we had to do was grow until birth. If we stop killing our young, even before birth, that is a wonderful start.

Don't kill. Don't steal. Don't destroy other's property.

Laura Kadelak, Merrillville 

