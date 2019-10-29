As chairmen of the Lake County Democratic Party and Lake County Republican Party respectively, and on behalf of our political organizations, we want to take this opportunity to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the comments posted on Facebook by the then-chairman of the Libertarian Party, Chuck Pullen, regarding the new "gang bangers" coming onto the Hammond City Council. It is our belief that these comments were blatantly, clearly and profoundly racist and reveal the true character of Pullen's inherent bias toward people of color. Whatever credibility, if any, Pullen had prior to these comments has clearly been erased.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, lost in the outrage at Pullen's comments is the damage done to the reputation of two fine people of color who have done nothing but work hard all their lives, obtain secondary educations and return to their communities to serve in honorable fashions. There is simply no place for this type of personal slander that has no basis in fact. It is time for all of us to recognize that we can agree to disagree, yet remain civil, cordial and even friendly with each other. We, as chairmen of our respective parties, have done that and will continue to do so.