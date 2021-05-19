LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A gun is not the enemy

This is a response to the individual who thinks people who carry guns based on their Second Amendment rights have anxiety issues. This can be farthest from the truth. Like the First Amendment that gives you the right to speak your issues with people who carry guns, I have the right as a licensed conceal carry permit holder to conceal or open carry my weapon, whichever I prefer, in Indiana and the states that recognize my license.

The real fact is if someone was shooting in the store or in public and there were no police around you would want a licensed permit holder to be next to you. I would die to protect not only myself, but my fellow mankind no matter your opinion on the conceal carry permit or your political affiliation.

I have gone through extensive training to ensure myself that I could not only protect myself, but you and anyone else as well.

A gun is not the enemy. A gun is for your protection and mine. Because no matter what gun laws are changed, the criminals will still have guns and will still continue to commit the awful crimes we hear about in the news.

Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton

