LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A (not very) Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

First, he admits that death sentences are "often" overturned on appeal. He even cites the case of a 14 year-old sent to the chair in 1944, only to be exonerated 70 years later. He says that creates "pause (sic) for concern." But not a pause in the death penalty, however. Without it, there is no civil society. Only the death penalty can assure that, he says. And so, he applauds South Carolina for reinstating capital punishment after a 10-year hiatus. Then comes the clincher: the best part of the new law for Williams is its ... re-introduction of the firing squad! More humane, he says. Maybe the Republicans in Indy will follow suit. I feel safer already.